Ample stock of nano DAP, NPK and SSP to compensate DAP supply gap

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has assured that there is no shortage of chemical fertilisers in the state.

For the ongoing Kharif season 2025, all types of fertilisers are available in adequate quantities across cooperative societies and private sale centers. In view of the global situation leading to a dip in DAP imports, the state government has proactively arranged alternative fertilisers to meet farmers’ needs.

To ensure farmers do not face any inconvenience due to limited DAP supply, the government has stocked 1.79 lakh bottles of Nano DAP, over 25,000 metric tonnes more NPK, and 50,000 metric tonnes more SSP than the assigned targets.

Additionally, against the target of 60,000 MT for Potash, 77,000 MT of Murate of Postash has already been stored. Nano DAP, considered an effective substitute for granular DAP, can be used for seed treatment, root dipping, and foliar spray post sowing or transplanting. Its continuous supply is being maintained by the state government.

As per officials, against the target of 3.10 lakh MT of DAP, over 1.63 lakh MT has already been stocked. Another 48,000 MT of DAP is expected to be supplied in July itself. The cooperative sector in the state holds 62 per cent of the total DAP stock, prioritised for easy farmer access.

According to the Agriculture Department, the total fertiliser stock till date stands at 13.18 lakh metric tonnes, which is 38,000 MT more than the same period last year (12.79 lakh MT). This year, NPK and SSP stock exceeded the targets by 25,266 MT and 71,363 MT respectively — both being used as effective substitutes for DAP. The state has also recorded a surplus of 6 lakh MT of Urea, with additional supply scheduled for the coming months.