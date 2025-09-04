AMMK walks out of NDA

Cuddalore: TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK on Wednesday announced walking out of the BJP-led NDA coalition, protesting against “betrayal.”

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is the second party to leave the opposition bloc, following expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam who led his outfit out of the alliance recently.

Addressing reporters at Kattumannarkoil in this district, Dhinakaran, himself an expelled AIADMK leader, said “this movement (AMMK) was started against the betrayal of some persons.”