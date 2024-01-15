Amitabh Bachhan buys plot in Ayodhya

Lucknow: In a fascinating development, Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary figure of Bollywood, has made a noteworthy land acquisition in The Sarayu, an upcoming seven-star mixed-use enclave scheduled for an official launch on January 22.



This move, orchestrated by Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), reflects Bachchan’s keen interest in Ayodhya’s changing economic dynamics.

Spanning an impressive 51 acres, The Sarayu strategically positions itself to leverage the cultural and spiritual essence of Ayodhya, especially with the imminent inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

While the exact details of Bachchan’s investment remain undisclosed, industry insiders estimate its value at a substantial Rs 14.5 crore for a 10,000-square-foot plot.

This investment not only showcases confidence in Ayodhya’s economic prospects but also a profound appreciation for its spiritual heritage, as voiced by Bachchan himself.

Expressing his thoughts on the matter, Bachchan reportedly stated, “I am looking forward to embarking on this economic journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart.” The impact of Bachchan’s involvement goes beyond the economic realm, considering the broader context of Ayodhya’s infrastructure development and economic progress post the pivotal Supreme Court verdict

in 2019.

Abhinandan Lodha, the Chairman of HoABL, went on to acclaim Bachchan as the “first citizen” of The Sarayu, emphasizing the potential economic influence stemming from his association.

Lodha reportedly remarked, “His investment signifies not only confidence in the city’s economic potential but also a deep appreciation for its spiritual heritage,” underscoring the transformative effect expected on The Sarayu’s global standing.

Bachchan’s strategic focus on the plotted development within The Sarayu, in conjunction with plans for a five-star palace hotel in collaboration with Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts, positions his investment as a key move in Ayodhya’s economic resurgence.

Anticipated for completion by March 2028, the entire project contributes to the prevailing economic optimism surrounding Ayodhya, as it evolves into a sought-after destination for both spiritual seekers and astute investors.

As Ayodhya enters a new chapter of economic revitalization, Bachchan’s investment in The Sarayu not only complements the town’s cultural revival but also underscores the untapped economic potential within Ayodhya.

The actor’s venture into this seven-star enclave is poised to act as a significant economic catalyst, playing a vital role in the broader resurgence of Ayodhya’s economy.