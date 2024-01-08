Amit Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir visit deferred due to bad weather

New Delhi: In an unexpected turn of events, the much-anticipated visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for Tuesday, has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.



This visit would have marked the first distinguished visit by a central minister in the Union Territory this year.

The primary purpose of the visit was to conduct a comprehensive review of the security and

development situation in Jammu

and Kashmir, especially in the aftermath of recent terror attacks.

Notably, Home Minister

Shah had planned to visit Dera Ki Gali in the Poonch sector, following a militant attack on

December 21 that claimed the lives of four Indian Army personnel and injured three others.

The incident had taken a grim turn with the alleged custodial deaths of three civilians, who were picked up for questioning by security forces after the Poonch district attack.

The families of the deceased men had asserted that the deaths were “custodial murders inside an army camp of 48 RR.” Responding to the gravity of the situation, the Jammu and Kashmir

administration announced compensation and jobs for the kin of the deceased.