Amit Shah, Yogi hail Kalyan Singh as architect of Ram Temple construction

Lucknow: The second death anniversary of Kalyan Singh was observed as Gaurav Diwas in Aligarh where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled the contribution of former Chief Minister as architect of Ram Temple and hailed Kalyan Singh as a symbol of compassion for the marginalised and economically disadvantaged sections of society.



Speaking at a ceremony Amit Shah said: “Babu Ji (as Kalyan Singh was called) worked to uplift marginalised communities and the poor, embodying boundless empathy.

He never spoke of casteism but rather worked to empower marginalised communities.”

Shah reminisced about a pivotal moment in history when Ayodhya was inundated with fervent Ram devotees.

“As calls to employ force against the devotees grew louder, Babuji made a momentous decision – he chose not to resort to violence and instead tendered his resignation as Chief Minister, a profound sacrifice that left an indelible mark on people’s memory”, he pointed out.

He also underscored that the initiatives initiated by Kalyan Singh for the betterment of marginalized communities have been consistently advanced by Prime Minister Modi since 2014.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been working to empower backward castes by granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

He said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi issue found a resolution under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.