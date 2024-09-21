Amit Shah vows complete elimination of Naxalism by 2026

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, pledged the complete elimination of Naxalism by March 2026 during a meeting with victims of Naxalite violence from Chhattisgarh at his residence in New Delhi.



Fifty-five individuals from Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of the state, under the aegis of the Bastar Peace Committee, shared their harrowing experiences with the Home Minister.

The Bastar Peace Committee also screened a documentary showcasing the plight of people affected by Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh.

Victims recounted their stories of suffering, underscoring the long-standing impact of the insurgency on local communities.

In his address, Amit Shah reiterated the Modi government’s commitment to eradicating naxalism, stating, “Due to the policies of the central government, Left Wing Extremism has now been restricted to a few districts in Chhattisgarh. Naxalism is not only a threat to internal security but to humanity itself.”

He further announced that a comprehensive development scheme for people affected by LWE would be launched within the next three months. This initiative, led by the Government of India and the Government of Chhattisgarh, will focus on improving healthcare, employment opportunities, and other welfare measures in Naxal-affected areas.

Through these developmental initiatives, Shah emphasised, “The Modi government has sent a message to Naxalites that the one who saves lives is greater than the one who takes them.” He urged Naxalites to abandon violence and reintegrate into society.

The Home Minister also called on human rights advocates to consider the plight of victims of Naxal violence, not just those who support extremist ideologies.

He expressed confidence that Bastar, a key region affected by Naxalism, would be peaceful, beautiful, and developed once again, with the government’s efforts leading to the complete elimination of the insurgency by March 2026.