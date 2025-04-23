Amit Shah visits Pahalgam terror attack site

Pahalgam (JK): A day after terrorists gunned down 26 people at a tourist spot here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the site and interacted with senior army and police officers. Shah reached the Baisaran meadows in a helicopter and was given a briefing by security officials. The home minister was told about the sequence of events and the possible routes the terrorists took to reach the popular tourist spot, which is surrounded by thick pine forests, sources said. Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat and GoC of the Army's 15 Corps Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava were among the senior officers who were present at the site, which is around 110 km from Srinagar. Shah also took an aerial view of the area.

Earlier, the home minister attended a wreath-laying ceremony for the victims of the terror attack at the police control room in Srinagar where he asserted that the country will not bend to terror and that those responsible for the killing of tourists at Pahalgam will not be spared. Shah also visited Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag in the afternoon and met some of the injured admitted there. The Home Minister was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. A group of terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadows, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists from other states, and injuring several others. Shah arrived in Srinagar within hours of the attack on Tuesday night and was briefed about the situation by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat. The Home Minister also chaired a security review meeting, which was also attended by the Lieutenant Governor.