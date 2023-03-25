Amit Shah: Victory over Left-wing extremism looks imminent

Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the fight against Left-wing extremism (LWE) seems to be in the final stage of victory in the country and the supreme sacrifices made by the CRPF personnel while battling the menace has a big role in it.



Speaking at the 84th Raising Day event of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he said security forces have put up a strong fight against the LWE in the last nine years and achieved success on all fronts.

Highlighting the role of CRPF in the fight against Naxalism, he said the credit of wiping out hindrances in the path of development in Maoist-hit areas goes to the CRPF personnel.

“The fight against Left-wing extremism seems to be in the final stages of victory and the supreme sacrifice made by your family members has a huge contribution in it. The victory saga will be written in golden letters remembering their sacrifices,” Shah said.

“As I am in Bastar today, I want to tell you that our security forces have fought strongly against LWE in the last nine years and achieved success on all fronts. They have not only attained victory in pushing them (LWE elements) to the back foot, but also facilitated development to reach to tribals...,” he said.

Extremists were hindrances in the construction of schools, roads, hospitals and fair price shops and installation of mobile towers. As a home minister I wanted to say the credit to wipe hindrances to these development works in Maoist-hit areas only goes to the CRPF personnel, he added.