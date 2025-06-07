Amit Shah unveils ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag’ to facilitate Indian languages and cultural harmony

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday unveiled the ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag’ (Indian Languages Section) in the capital, in a major step towards the use of Indian languages in administration.

The function was graced by a number of dignitaries, including the Union Home Secretary and the Secretary, Official Language.

In his address, Amit Shah emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the establishment of this new section transforms the Department of Official Language into a complete and empowered entity.

He described the initiative as a milestone in the movement to liberate administrative functions from the dominance of foreign languages.

Shah emphasised the role of thinking, analysis, and decision-making in one’s native language, claiming that genuine potential can only be attained through linguistic independence. “Only by strengthening all the local languages of the country can we restore India to its eternal glorious position,” he stated.

Making an evocative comparison, the home minister equated the nation’s numerous languages to rivers that join together to become the Ganga of Indian culture. He emphasised that Indian languages are not merely instruments of communication but are interconnected closely with the soul of the nation’s culture.

The ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag’ is hoped to be a powerful and structured platform that will preserve and cultivate India’s multilingualism so that each language has its proper space and recognition.

Shah also emphasised the need to incorporate technology in language growth without diluting the spirit, richness, and sensitivities of each language. “We will certainly win the war against the imposition of English on us,” he stated, expressing the commitment of the government towards linguistic inclusiveness and cultural pride.