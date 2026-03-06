Amit Shah to visit Odisha today

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha on Friday. He will attend the 57th Raising Day function of the CISF as chief guest at Mundali.



During his visit, Shah will perform Bhumi Pujan and lay the foundation stone of the campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Bhubaneswar. He will also virtually inaugurate the campus of the university. Shah will perform Bhumi Pujan of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. He will also inaugurate an exhibition on ‘New Nyaya Sanhita’ and will also flag off a Mobile Forensic Van. Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will attend the event along with senior officials

The Home minister is also scheduled to inaugurate several police station buildings virtually. Several MoUs are also set to be signed between NFSU and institutions including Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar and Rashtriya Raksha University.