Amit Shah to release Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt’s report card today in poll-bound MP

bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. During the tour, he will be releasing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government’s report card in Bhopal and addressing the party’s working committee meeting in Gwalior.



The visit comes days after BJP announced 39 tickets for the upcoming Assembly polls on Thursday even before the Election Commission declared the dates, breaking away from its traditions. The elections are due in November-December this year in the state.

“Amit Shah ji will launch the report card of the BJP-led Chouhan government, a ‘20-year Mahaabhiyan of Garib Kalyan’ at Kushabahu Thackeray Auditorium Hall in Bhopal, he will present it before the media persons”, office secretary of the party’s state unit Raghvendra Sharma told Millennium Post.

Thereafter, he will leave for Gwalior to address a large meeting of the state-level executive committee there in Atal Behari Vajpayee Auditorium Hall, in which around 2,200 members, including ministers, MPs, ex-MPs, MLAs, ex-MLAs and party’s office bearers will attend the meeting, Sharma said.

“The BJP-led state government has taken several steps for people’s welfare and development during its two decades tenure and achieved several landmarks. We will take the report card among the people in every Assembly constituency of the state,” Sharma added.

Shah has frequently been visiting the state for around two-three months and this will be his second tour in less than a month. On July 30, he visited Indore and addressed booth-level workers.

“Under the leadership of Chouhan, the state government has done a bunch of work in people’s interest and for establishing social justice.

He has taken several initiatives for the welfare of every section and development of the state. We will go in the elections with this report card of 20 years of good governance in the elections,” MP minister for Finance and Commercial Tax Jagdish Devda told Millennium Post.

It is considered that Shah’s frequent visits to the state are being organised keeping in mind to mobilise the party cadres and make coordination among the party leaders ahead of the Assembly polls.

Holding a large meeting of the working committee in Gwalior instead of the state capital, BJP is striving to put up a good show in Gwalior and Chambal region because reports of infighting among the cadres and leaders in this region have reached the central leadership, a political analyst said.

In March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia switched over to BJP from Congress with 22 party MLAs leading to the toppling of the Kamal Nath government and the saffron party came to power under Chouhan’s leadership.

Since then, infighting among the old leaders and Scindia supporters has been witnessed on several occasions and the BJP could not perform well in bypolls and local body elections held in the region.

In the previous Assembly polls, Congress won 26 out of 34 seats in the region. However, in November 2020, BJP won 9 of the 16 seats in the bypolls necessitated vacant due to the resignation of 15 Congress MLAs and an untimely demise of a legislator.