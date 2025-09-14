Amit Shah to inaugurate ANTF chiefs’ conference

New Delhi: Union Home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 2nd National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Heads of States and Union Territories in New Delhi on Tuesday. On the occasion, he will release the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Annual Report 2024 and initiate the Online Drug Disposal Campaign. The two-day conference, to be organised on September 16 and 17, will be attended by ANTF chiefs from all 36 states and UTs, and senior stakeholders from Central government departments. Organised by the NCB, the conference will focus on the theme “United Resolve, Shared Responsibility”. The conference aims to reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a drug-free India and build a collective roadmap to achieve this national goal. The sessions will entail a detailed overview of anti-narcotics operations, debate on future directions, and deliberation on drug supply challenges