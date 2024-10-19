Amit Shah to honour fallen officers at National Police Memorial

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, will pay tribute to police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on Monday, October 21, 2024.



This day remembers the sacrifice of ten brave policemen who died in an ambush by Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, on October 21, 1959. The event honours these heroes and all police personnel who have lost their lives while on duty.

The NPM stands in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of India’s police forces. To recognise their key part in protecting national security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the memorial to the public on Police Commemoration Day in 2018.

This monument symbolises national unity and pride where its members walk tall, confident in their shared history and the weight of their mission.

Inside the NPM, a 30-foot-high granite cenotaph stands as a symbol of police strength, resilience, and selflessness. Behind it, you’ll find the ‘Wall of Valour,’ which has an impact on visitors by displaying the names of martyrs who have given their lives since Independence—a living tribute to their bravery.

The museum in the precinct shows the history and growth of policing in India, making it a spot to reflect and pay respects to both police personnel and regular citizens. The NPM welcomes visitors from Monday to Friday, while it offers its displays and ceremonies on weekends.

The country has plans to celebrate Police Commemoration Day on October 21. The National Police Memorial will host the main event. Amit Shah will attend the function, which includes a joint parade by CAPFs and Delhi Police.

Members of Parliament, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, and leaders of CAPFs and CPOs will lay wreaths too. The event will also see participation from retired Director Generals, senior police officers, and other key figures in the police community.