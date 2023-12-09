Amit Shah to chair Eastern Zonal Council meet in Patna on Sunday

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council to be held in Patna on Sunday where a host of issues like minimum price for a number of minor millets, creation of infrastructure, water sharing are expected to be discussed.

Eastern Zonal Council comprises the states of Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand from where Chief Ministers along with two senior ministers and officials are expected to attend the day-long meeting.

Shah will chair the 26th meeting of the eastern zonal council in Patna on Sunday.

In council meetings many important decisions such as the minimum support price of Kodo, Kutki and other minor millet crops at par with Ragi and, the release of the National Framework for Sediment Management in 2022 among others are expected to be discussed.