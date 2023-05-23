Amit Shah to attend job distribution event in Guwahati

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Guwahati on Thursday during which he will attend the “biggest-ever” appointment letter distribution ceremony in Assam.



Shah will also lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Sciences University at Changsari, about 20 kms from Guwahati, which will be its ninth campus in the country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The university will provide forensic training to scientists from South East Asia, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal, besides offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various forensic subjects.

The Union home minister also distribute 44,703 appointment letters during the visit, which will be the biggest-ever distribution of jobs in the state under one roof, Sarma said.

“This is part of the government’s promise of providing one lakh jobs. So far, 41,920 jobs have already been provided and recruitment for another 22,776 posts will be underway soon.

“We will ensure that even if there is any overlapping of appointees, one lakh jobs are ensured as promised,” he added.