Amit Shah to address poll rally in Goa on April 16

Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Ponda town in South Goa on April 16 as part of BJP’s campaign for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Monday.



Shah will arrive in Goa from Maharashtra and address the meeting in Ponda town as part of the saffron outfit’s campaign for the 2024 general polls, he said. Tanavade was talking to reporters after a meeting of the state BJP core committee which took stock of preparations for the poll rally.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, a core committee member, attended the meet.

The BJP leader said the ruling party is also gearing up for polls to Sankhalim (North Goa) and Ponda municipal councils in May.