Amit Shah: Tipra Motha has secret understanding with Cong, CPI(M)

Shantirbazar (Tripura): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday alleged that Tipra Motha, headed by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, has a “secret understanding” with the Congress and the CPI(M). Newly-formed regional outfit Tipra Motha, which won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls in 2021, has decided to go solo in the February 16 assembly elections. It will contest 42 of the 60 constituencies.

There are around 20 tribal-dominated seats in Tripura, and these hold the key to power in the northeastern state. Shah, while addressing a rally in Shantirbazar area, said that two BJP chief ministers in the last five years have ensured security of Tripura, which was earlier witnessing cross-border infiltration and militancy.Taking potshots at the opposition parties CPI(M) and Congress, which have agreed to a seat adjustment for the assembly polls, Shah claimed that the two parties have “never respected tribals.”

According to the seat adjustment, CPI(M) will contest 43 seats, and its Left Front partners Forward Block, RSP and the CPI one each.