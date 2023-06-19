Amit Shah takes a jibe at previous govt at Sirsa rally

Chandigarh: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday patted Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for giving corruption-free governance to the people in the state.



Taking a jibe at the previous government, Amit Shah said that the previous Congress government in the state was a ‘3 D Sarkar’, the government of Darbar, Damaad and Dealer. Khattar has ended this 3D system, said Shah while addressing the gathering at the Gauravshali Bharat rally organised in Sirsa district Sunday.

The Union Home Minister said that people should not forget India before 2014 when scams and corruption worth 12 lakh crore were committed by the Congress party.

Contrary to this, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a transparent governance has been made available to the people in the last 9 years.

He said that from the year 2004 to 2014 when Congress was in power at the Centre as well as in the state, only Rs 40,000 crore was given to Haryana as devolution and grant-in-aid, while Modi has increased this amount to Rs 1.30 lakh crore. Amit Shah said that contrary to the claims of Congress regarding farmers’ welfare, the Centre has bought more paddy and wheat as compared to what was bought during the 10 years of the Congress.

From the year 2014 to 2022, 260 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 385 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured. Rs 47,000 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of the farmers through DBT.

Every year, an amount of Rs 6,000 is transferred directly into the bank accounts of the farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, said the Union Minister.

He said that the Congress government neither ever provided financial assistance of Rs 6,000 directly to the farmers, nor did they think of making the farmers aware of the benefits of crop diversification. However, the present government came up with the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana and encouraged the farmers to adopt crop diversification.

Amit Shah said that earlier the development works were limited to Rothak only but Manohar Lal has ensured the holistic development of the state. The present state government in Haryana has ensured the implementation of all the schemes of the central government at grassroots level.