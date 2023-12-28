Amit Shah sets target of winning 10 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday set a target for the party to win at least 10 seats and secure a 35 per cent vote share in Telangana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.



At a meeting of ‘mandal’ presidents of the party from across Telangana, he claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is a “sunken ship” and the state’s ruling Congress is a “sinking ship” while the BJP is Telangana’s future, they said.

Seeking to boost cadres’ morale after the BJP was relegated to third position in the recent Assembly polls, Shah said the party used to get less than 10 per cent of votes in Gujarat before it emerged as a major force in the western state and won power.

‘You have to work hard. The BJP is being seen as the state’s future. You have to ensure that at least 10 lotus blooms here,’ he said, referring to the party’s election symbol, according to a source.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats, of which the BJP had won four in the 2019 elections. Its vote share was close to 20 per cent.

The BRS, which was in power at the time, had won nine seats and the Congress three.

Shah said some people are wondering why he is visiting the state after the BJP lost in the Assembly polls. He asserted that he will keep visiting Telangana till the BJP forms government in the state, urging its members to expose the “corruption” of the Congress.

The government may have changed in Telangana but it will not benefit the people, Shah said, targeting the BRS and the Congress for their alleged appeasement and corruption.