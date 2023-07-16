Amit Shah & Scindia review facilities, infra at airports

New Delhi: In a significant development aimed at addressing the ever-increasing demand for domestic and international air travel in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia conducted a comprehensive review of the facilities and infrastructure at major airports on Saturday evening at North Block in the national capital.



The meeting, attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Bureau of Immigration (BOI), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Airports Authority of India (AAI), sought to address the evolving requirements arising from the rapid growth in aviation mobility. With the objective of developing and implementing standards for a quick, safe, and convenient travel experience for passengers, the meeting saw a collective determination to expand and enhance the facilities and infrastructure at major airports across the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), MoCA, and other relevant agencies have embarked upon a series of steps to achieve this goal. During the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the importance of providing top-notch facilities to meet the rising expectations of passengers while ensuring their safety and security.

Whereas, the Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, echoed this sentiment and stressed the need for continuous collaboration between various agencies to achieve a seamless travel experience. The discussions further encompassed several key areas, including upgrading airport infrastructure, optimising passenger flow management, enhancing security protocols, and adopting advanced technologies to streamline processes. Additionally, the meeting emphasised the importance of leveraging digital platforms and automation to facilitate a hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

Addressing the gathering, the home secretary reiterated the government’s commitment to investing in infrastructure and improving operational efficiencies at major airports. The collective efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and other concerned agencies will lead to significant improvements in the overall travel experience and contribute to the growth of the aviation sector. In line with the vision set forth during the meeting, the authorities will work towards strengthening the existing infrastructure, introducing state-of-the-art equipment and technology, and implementing robust security measures. These initiatives will not only cater to the increasing demand but also position India as a global aviation hub, fostering economic growth and connectivity.

The review conducted by both the senior ministers of Modi Cabinet — Shah and Scindia marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to modernise and expand airport facilities across the country. The collaboration between various agencies involved demonstrates a collective commitment to ensuring that India’s aviation sector keeps pace with the rapid growth in air travel, providing passengers with a seamless and enjoyable experience.

As the government moves forward with its plans, passengers can expect an enhanced and world-class travel experience at major airports, reaffirming India’s position as a leading player in the global aviation landscape.