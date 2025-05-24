Amit Shah says Op Sindoor has exposed Pak and terrorism bonding

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attended the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony and Rustamji Memorial Lecture here as the chief guest. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Director General of the Border Security Force.

Shah, said that the journey of the BSF from 1965 to 2025 demonstrates how an organization that began with limited resources in challenging circumstances has emerged as the world’s largest and most prestigious border security force. He said that BSF is the finest example of how patriotism can overcome all difficulties to achieve global excellence. He highlighted that the patriotism and dedication shown by BSF personnel in adverse conditions—be it temperatures above 45 degrees or extremely low, dense jungles, rugged mountains, or coastal areas—have earned the BSF the honour of being the first line of defence.

Shah added that a decision was made in the country to assign one force to secure each border, and based on the BSF’s capability, it was entrusted with the responsibility of securing two of the most challenging borders, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Remembering the contributions of KF Rustamji, who played a pivotal role in raising the BSF, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah said that after the 1965 war, a need was felt for a force that could secure the borders even during peacetime, leading to the inception of the BSF, with Rustamji becoming its first Director General.

He stated that the bravery and contributions of BSF personnel in the 1971 war, which was imposed on India, will never be forgotten by the nation, nor should Bangladesh ever forget it.

He said that while responses to terrorist attacks have been given in many parts of the world, the response India has given is unique. He added that Pakistan proved that it sponsors terrorism by considering the attack on the terrorists as an attack on itself and dared to target our country’s civilians and military institutions. He tsaid hat India’s air defence system is remarkable.