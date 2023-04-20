Amit Shah says India attaches special importance to SCO

New Delhi: India attaches special importance to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in promoting dialogue on multi-dimensional political, security and economic subjects, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.



He said this while chairing a meeting of Heads of Departments of SCO member states responsible for Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations in New Delhi.

He said India’s priority as the chair of the SCO is to take forward the SECURE theme articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Qingdao Summit of the grouping in 2018.

SECURE stands S - Security, E - Economic Cooperation, C - Connectivity, U - Unity, R - Respect For Sovereignty and Integrity and E - Environment Protection.

Under the leadership of Modi, India attaches special importance to the SCO in promoting dialogue on the subject relating to multi-dimensional political, security and economic subjects, an official statement said.

Shah said India attaches special importance to disaster risk reduction and is ready to share its expertise and experience in this field for greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO member states.

He said India believes that no hazard is small or big and it does not leave anyone behind.

Shah said India now has more accurate and timely early warning system in place and the country has seen a sea change in the way its early warning systems of drought, flood, lightning, heat wave, cold wave, cyclone, have improved.

He said the forecast not only warns India about the disaster but also predicts the potential impact it is likely to cause.

According to Shah, at the time of a natural disaster, it is of great importance how quickly the relief reaches the affected area and this speed reflects the preparedness of the team and the efficiency of their training.

He said India has been associated with the SCO since 2005 and playing an important role as an observer country, since then.