Amit Shah reviews development projects, security scenario in J&K

SRINAGAR: Union Home minister Amit Shah led two high-level meetings in Srinagar today: one on security and the other on development works in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

These meetings indicate the Government of India’s twin-track strategy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: eradicating terrorism and ramping up inclusive growth in the region.

The security review meeting was also attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, GOC-in-C (Northern Command), Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, and heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other top officials. The Home minister appreciated the initiatives of security agencies in bringing terror-related incidents, attempts at infiltration, and recruitment of youth into terrorist groups to a considerable low.

He again reaffirmed the government’s zero tolerance towards terrorism and asserted that the whole terror ecosystem fostered by anti-India forces has been successfully disabled owing to concerted efforts. Shah asked security agencies to execute the Area Domination Plan and the Zero Terror Plan in mission mode and keep functioning unitedly with an aim towards having a “terror-free Jammu and Kashmir”.

He guaranteed that the government will keep extending every required resource towards supporting them.

During the second meeting, which was development-orientated, Shah was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Union Home Secretary, and top officials of the Central and UT administrations. Officials highlighted major achievements in power, connectivity, industry, tourism, and agriculture sectors during the review. Financial assistance extended by the Ministry of Home Affairs and allocations under different heads for the financial year 2024-25 were also communicated.

Amit Shah said that the Modi government is dedicated to making Jammu and Kashmir a developed and prosperous state. He emphasised that tireless work under the leadership of the Prime Minister is bringing revolutionary changes in all sectors, with development and welfare programmes touching every nook and corner of the region. The Home minister instructed officials to take all required steps to further

speed up development and utilise the full potential of the Union Territory.