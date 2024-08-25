Amit Shah releases the book 'New India's New Law'

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the book ‘New India’s New Law’ at Hotel Mayfair in Naya Raipur on Saturday. This book is an adapted version of the ‘New Criminal Law of 2023’ in six major local languages of Chhattisgarh - Halbi, Gondi, Bhatri, Kurukh, Chhattisgarhi and Hindi. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma were present during the release.