Amit Shah releases Sharad Agrawal’s ‘Hindi Kahavat Kosh’

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has released the second edition of ‘Hindi Kahavat Kosh’, authored by Sharad Agrawal, a renowned physician from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

The book is a comprehensive compilation of over 10,000 Hindi proverbs and more than 200 stories explaining their origins, aimed at preserving and promoting Hindi linguistic heritage. The book was released here on Saturday at the fourth Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan held on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.Addressing the programme, Shah said reading Agrawal’s book will greatly improve his speaking abilities in the language.

Agrawal, with a passion for language preservation, said the idea for the book came from his grandmother, and it took him 20 years to collect these proverbs from various sources, including books and the internet.

The first edition of the book, containing 5,400 proverbs, was released in 2021 by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Agrawal said this expanded edition not only increased the collection but also enriched it with stories and pictures, illustrating the objects and origins of the proverbs.

“The main objective of this was to preserve these proverbs for the coming generation. I believe that increased awareness of these sayings will further enrich the Hindi language and the vocabulary of the people,” he said.