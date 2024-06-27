Amit Shah reaffirms commitment to drug-free India

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, reiterated the government’s commitment to a drug-free India on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.



In a message shared on the ‘X’ platform, Shah highlighted the comprehensive approach taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eradicate drug abuse in the nation.

“Greetings on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, our government is firm in its commitment to making India a drug-free nation and is pacing towards achieving this goal with a whole-of-government approach. Let us all fortify our resolve to liberate the nation from the scourge of drugs and gift a better world to our future generations,” Shah said in his post.

Shah expressed his gratitude to the officers and personnel striving towards Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a ‘Drug-Free India’ and lauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for organising the All India ‘Drug-Free Fortnight’.

He emphasised that drug abuse is a challenge to society and national security. Building a ‘Drug-Free India’ is a top priority for the government, he added.

The Home Minister detailed the government’s strategy, which includes a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards drugs, better coordination with a ‘bottom to top and top to bottom approach’, and the establishment of bodies like the NCORD and Anti-Narcotics Task Forces within the state police departments.

These efforts, he noted, have significantly boosted the momentum and success of the anti-drug campaign.

Shah called for massive public participation to achieve a complete victory over narcotics.

“We aim to achieve complete victory by ensuring massive public participation along with all the positive steps taken by the government on narcotics control. I request that countrymen make an important contribution to the government’s fight against drugs. Let us all come together and take a pledge to completely eradicate drugs and build a healthy, happy, and safe society,” he further said.