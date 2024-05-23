Amit Shah predicts landslide victory for BJP in LS polls

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a poll meeting in Siddharthnagar, made bold predictions about the BJP’s performance in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections claiming the party has won 310 seats so far.



Speaking in support of Domariyaganj BJP candidate Jagdambika Pal, Shah claimed that the BJP had already secured over 310 seats in the first five rounds of polling, while the Congress Party would struggle to win even 40 seats.

“INDI alliance has been wiped out in the first five phases. I am telling you, this time Congress is not even getting 40 seats, and Akhilesh Yadav will not even get four seats,” Shah declared.

Addressing the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shah reaffirmed BJP’s stance on the territory. “Leaders of Pakistan say that PoK is theirs. Congress leaders also say that they (Pakistan) have an atom bomb.