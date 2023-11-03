Amit Shah praises Haryana CM for public service and welfare initiatives

CHANDIGARH: Union Home and Cooperation MinisterAmit Shah commended Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his dedicated service to the public over the past 9 years, emphasising the spirit of Antyodaya. He noted the eradication of corruption, nepotism, and regional politics in Haryana during this period. The Union Government has allocated an impressive sum of Rs 1,32,000 crore to Haryana in the last 9 years for development, in contrast to merely Rs 40,000 crore provided during the previous Congress 10 years rule.



During the Antyodaya Mahasammelan Shah inaugurated 5 key new welfare schemes such as, Ayushman Bharat - Chirayu Scheme enrols 14 Lakh new families, Haryana Income Growth Board, Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY), Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Dugdh Utpadak Cooperative Incentive Scheme and Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Scheme.

Shah was addressing a massive crowd at the Antyodaya Mahasammelan at the city of Danveer Karna Karnal, marking the 58th anniversary of Haryana’s formation.

The Union Minister also paid tribute to the sacred land of Haryana, highlighting its role as the land of farmers and soldiers, where farmers contribute significantly to the nation’s grain supply, while soldiers protect our borders.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Shah said that the Congress party kept the construction of Ram Mandir pending for so many years during its tenure. He lauded the people of Haryana for supporting the BJP and Prime Minister thereby enabling the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. He also urged the people to take benefit of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Scheme initiated by Haryana government and witness this grand event.