Amit Shah praises Bharat Vikas Parishad on 63rd Foundation Day

NEW Delhi: Union Home Minister and Cooperation minister Amit Shah spoke at the 63rd Foundation Day of Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) in New Delhi, hailing the organisation’s sixty-year-long commitment towards nation-building.

The function was attended by a number of dignitaries, such as former Supreme Court Judge and BVP National President, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (Retd).

Referring to BVP as an icon of service and values, Shah described it as a bridge between service givers and those in need, taking inspiration from Swami Vivekananda. He appreciated BVP’s grassroots-level activities in disaster relief, blood donation, and values education.

Shah also conferred the Union award on freedom fighter Hemam Nilamani Singh, who was inspired by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and devoted his life to service and linguistic harmony in Manipur.

Pointing out the success of the Modi government over the past 11 years, Shah pointed to banking penetration, sanitation, housing, and women empowerment as successes. He emphasised that development should go hand in hand with heritage and referred to the Ram Temple, digital India, AI, and space technologies as illustrations.