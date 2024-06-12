Amit Shah pledges to build Bharat as bulwark against terrorism & naxalism

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the new government will take its efforts for India’s security to the next level and build Bharat as a bulwark against terrorism, insurgency and Naxalism.



After taking charge of the Union home ministry for the second consecutive term, he also said the ministry under him remains committed to the security of the nation and its people, as it always has been.

Shah, 59, who has been holding the portfolio since 2019, has returned to the Modi 3.0 government in the same capacity. “Under the stewardship of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, I reassumed charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs today. The MHA will remain committed to the security of the nation and its people, as it always has been. Modi 3.0 will take its efforts for India’s security to the next level and build Bharat as a bulwark against terrorism, insurgency, and naxalism,” he wrote on X.

Before taking charge of the ministry, Shah visited the National Police Memorial in the city’s Chanakyapuri area to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation. “Remembering the martyrs of our police forces who laid down their lives guarding the honour of the nation and whose saga of sacrifice immortalised the fervour of patriotism forever,” he said.

Shah was elected from Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha election after defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 7.44 lakh votes. He has also retained his other portfolio in the Ministry of Cooperation.

In his fresh tenure as home minister, the immediate priority of Shah will be the implementation of the three newly enacted criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

These laws, scheduled to come into effect from July 1, are set to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, marking a significant shift towards a more efficient and effective legal framework.

Aimed at reshaping the landscape of the country’s criminal justice system, Shah brought the three laws last year aimed at modernising and replacing outdated British-era legislation. As Union home minister in the second Modi government in 2019, Shah had played a pivotal role in shaping key policies, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Known for his meticulous approach, Shah’s tenure has been marked by proactive decision-making and a commitment to strengthening national security and justice systems, exemplifying his enduring influence in Indian politics.

Shah has also been instrumental in quelling Maoist violence and restoring peace in the northeastern states through strategic peace accords.