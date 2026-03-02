Amit Shah pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

MUMBAI: Union Home minister Amit Shah paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur during a function in Navi Mumbai to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Sikh guru. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also attended the function.



Shah said that the decision to observe the 350th martyrdom anniversary at the national level by Prime Minister Narendra Modi filled the country with pride. He praised the Maharashtra government for conducting programmes to spread the teachings and life stories of Guru Tegh Bahadur to the youth.

Shah said the ninth Guru was the guardian of faith and humanity. “His sacrifice in the year 1675 during the regime of Aurangzeb gave courage to the people and struck a blow against oppression. The Kashmiri Pandits had sought refuge with Guru Tegh Bahadur during the bad times. Even today, the bond between the Kashmiri Pandits and the Guru remains strong.”

Shah said the Sikh Gurus gave the message of unity and courage to the people. “Guru Nanak had given the three-fold principle of ‘Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako.’ Guru Nanak had given the message of spiritual and social harmony. All the 10 Gurus gave strength to the people in different ways. Guru Gobind Singh gave the message of the formation of the Khalsa Panth.”