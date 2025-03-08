Amit Shah opens Sri Vishweshathirtha Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah opened the Sri Vishweshathirtha Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday. The 150-bed multi-speciality hospital, constructed on 2 acres of land at a total cost of Rs 60 crore, is to serve free healthcare to the poor.

During his speech, Amit Shah spoke about the mission of the hospital to treat the poor, 60 per cent of whose beds would be allocated for them. The world-class medical facility will deliver contemporary healthcare amenities under the able guidance of the Sri Krishna Seva Ashram Trust. The trust, which was established by the illustrious Sri Vishweshathirtha Swamiji, has carried forward his legacy in the able hands of his successor, Sri Vishwprasannteerth Swamiji. The hospital is complemented by other medical centres set up by the trust, which are Sri Krishna Medical Centre, Sri Krishna Netralaya, Dental Centre, and Sri Vishwprasannteerth Memorial Clinic.

Shah praised the work of the Pejawar Mutt, terming it a shining example of spiritual and social service in Karnataka and India. He recognised the Mutt’s efforts in fostering national integration, stopping forced conversions, and backing the Ram Mandir movement. The Pejawar Mutt, based in Udupi, is based on the teachings of Sri Madhvacharya and has been instrumental in leading devotees along the path of devotion to Lord Krishna.

Applauding the life and contributions of Sri Vishweshathirtha Swamiji, Shah observed that Swamiji lived his life in dedication to society, religion, and education.