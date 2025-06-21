Amit Shah opens new headquarters of the MACCIA

new delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah today inaugurated the newly constructed headquarters of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) in Mumbai and participated in a state-level cooperative industrial conference.

On this occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, and several other dignitaries were present.

In his address, Shah said that everything Seth Walchand Ji initiated in his lifetime not only pioneered in its field but also served industry, society, Maharashtra, and the nation for years.

He noted that Seth Walchand Ji was an industrialist who, alongside developing his companies, paid attention to what the country needed.

Shah stated that when a visionary rises above personal interests to lay the foundation for something, they receive divine blessings.