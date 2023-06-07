Amit Shah & Nadda hold meetings as BJP gears up for key polls

new delhi: Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, have held marathon meetings in what is being seen as a review exercise to tone up the organisational machinery ahead of key state polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders, including general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, met on Monday night and Tuesday, sources said.

There was no official word on the agenda of the meetings.

Sources said the meetings took stock of the political situation and organisational affairs.

The BJP may effect some changes in its organisation in some states and assign new roles to its office-bearers.

Following its loss to the Congress in the crucial Karnataka assembly polls, the BJP is going all out to ensure a good show in upcoming state elections.

Assembly polls are due later this year in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the Congress is in power, Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP rules, and Telangana, where the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has been ruling since the state’s formation in 2014.