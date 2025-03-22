Amit Shah: Modi govt has zero tolerance towards terrorism

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah spoke passionately in the Rajya Sabha about the achievements of the government in national security and law enforcement.

Shah focused on the Modi government’s hard-line approach towards terrorism, Naxalism, and insurgency in the Northeast. Shah paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for India’s Independence, recognising their efforts as the cornerstone of the country’s development.

He stressed that its revocation in 2019 was a historic move towards national integration. The Home minister also reiterated the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, recalling operations like the Balakot airstrikes as proof of India’s firm response to cross-border terrorism.

He again asserted that their sacrifices would never be forgotten by the nation’s 140 crore people. Referring to the change in the area of internal security, the home minister emphasised that crime had come down drastically during the existing regime.

“The last ten years have seen us carry out long-pending reforms. The government under Prime Minister Modi has strengthened national security and taken tough steps to contain crime,” Shah said. One of the strongest points made by him during his speech was the success of the government in addressing Naxalism. For him, in one year alone, 2,619 Naxal insurgents had been neutralised, and he estimated that by March 2026, Naxalism would be completely eradicated.

He also blamed earlier governments for not acting firmly against extremist forces.

Shah also spoke to the charges of Hindi imposition by saying that no regional language competes with Hindi but that it acts as a bridge between languages.

He slammed political parties for employing linguistic rhetoric as a diversion to conceal corruption and misrule. W

hile praising the counter-terrorism policy of the government, Shah reminded everyone that Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had been a reason for separatism.