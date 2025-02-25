Amit Shah meets J&K children under ‘Watan Ko Jano’ scheme

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah met with 250 kids from Jammu and Kashmir as part of the ‘Watan Ko Jano’ scheme in New Delhi. The event, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Social Welfare Department, is meant to expose the youth of the state to India’s cultural diversity, development, and national progress.

The Union Home Secretary and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau were also in attendance. During the interaction, Amit Shah has termed ‘Watan Ko Jano’ a vital move in further strengthening the children’s connection to the country.

He stressed that India is their home, and just as one is well-versed with every nook and corner of their home, they should also be well-versed regarding their country.

He emphasised that the abrogation of Article 370 has made people in Jammu and Kashmir equal to others, putting them on the same platform as other citizens of states.

Shah enumerated the key development milestones in Jammu and Kashmir during the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to the uplift in education, industry, healthcare, and infrastructure.

He cited major projects like the world’s highest railway arch bridge, Asia’s largest tunnel, and India’s sole cable suspension bridge, all constructed in the state.