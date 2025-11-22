Amit Shah marks BSF’s Diamond Jubilee in Bhuj

BHUJ: Union Home minister Amit Shah addressed the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bhuj, underlining the unmatched courage, sacrifices, and expanding capabilities in safeguarding India’s borders by the force over six decades.

The event was joined by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, and several dignitaries.

Shah said that over the last six years, BSF has shown the country and the world that no enemy dares to cast an evil eye on India’s territory as long as its personnel stand guard over the borders. He praised BSF jawans for serving as the country’s “first responders” with exceptional bravery, often at the cost of their lives. The nation, he said, sleeps peacefully because of their unwavering resolve.

Complementing the force for its sacrifices, Shah stated that 2,013 BSF personnel have laid down their lives on duty while protecting India’s borders. He cited their invaluable contribution not only in defending the borders but also in UN peacekeeping missions, in operations against terrorism, and in the nationwide fight against Naxalism.

Shah referred to Kutch as a symbol of valour and resilience, reminding everyone about the role the region played during wars and how it had again shown signs of miraculous recovery after the devastating earthquake. He attributed that to the strength the people of Kutch showed by rebuilding the region.

Shah mentioned BSF’s distinctive role and responsibility among the CAPFs: guarding the borders of India – land, water, and air – with 193 battalions and over 2.76 lakh personnel. He added that while the coming year would be devoted to full modernisation of BSF, the following year will be a dedicated one to jawans and their families’ welfare. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, India aspires to make BSF the most advanced border force in the world in the next five years.