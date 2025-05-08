Amit Shah leads high-level security review

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah led a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi today with the Lieutenant Governors and Chief Ministers of bordering states with Pakistan and Nepal, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

Virtual participation by video conferencing of the Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal, the session had a participant from the government of Sikkim as well. Senior representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, such as the Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Director General of the Border Security Force, and Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force, attended the meeting.

Amit Shah started the meeting emphasising the determination of the government after the Pahalgam terror attack.

He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged a forceful response, and “Operation Sindoor” was the country’s strong response to those who question India’s sovereignty.

“Operation Sindoor is a fitting response from Bharat to those who have the temerity to test our borders, our forces, and our citizens,” Shah stated. He lauded the unity and determination shown by the nation, stating it had raised the morale of the country tremendously.

The Home minister announced that during the night of May 6–7, Indian military forces attacked and demolished nine terrorist-connected sites.

These were training camps, weapons depots, and hideouts belonging to organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The operation, which was conducted with targeted intelligence, reflects the zero tolerance policy of the Modi government towards terrorism, Shah added.

He asked state governments to make preparations as per freshly released mock drill guidelines and see to it that critical services like hospitals, fire services, and supply chains operate without a hitch. Forces like the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Civil Defence, Home Guards, and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) must remain on standby, he said.