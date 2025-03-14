Amit Shah launches three key infrastructure projects in Guj

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished the country on Holi before virtually opening and laying the foundation stones for three key infrastructure projects in Gujarat. One such development is a 1-km-long railway overbridge on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam railway track at Sanand-Chekhla-Kadi Road, which was built at Rs 60 crore. Shah pointed out that the overbridge would hugely enhance daily travel for residents.

Also, he declared the laying of a foundation stone for a 4-lane bridge on the Narmada Canal on National Highway No. 147, worth Rs 36.30 crore, and a flyover bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway at Chharodi, worth Rs 45 crore. He added that these projects would create new milestones in infrastructure development in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Shah appreciated the vision of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that several development works worth thousands of crores have been completed in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. He pointed out that Gujarat is now leading the nation in terms of infrastructure development.

Shah also declared the establishment of a 500-bed hospital in Sanand, which will be open 24/7 to cater to the people of Sanand and Bavla talukas. A 300-bed government hospital is also being constructed in Kalol Taluka.

Shah also emphasised Gujarat’s sudden development during the Modi regime, citing important projects like the world’s largest green energy park in Kutch, Asia’s largest green city in Dholera, and the Surat-Chennai Motorway, India’s second longest highway.