Amit Shah launches ‘BHARATPOL’ for international police assistance

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the BHARATPOL portal developed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

This portal is set to strengthen connectivity between Indian law enforcement agencies and INTERPOL in speeding up global investigations. At the function, Amit Shah also awarded police medals to 35 CBI officers for distinguished service and excellence in investigation.

In his address, Amit Shah underlined the transformational potential of BHARATPOL, as it is an important step for India in becoming a global leader in crime control and law enforcement. He added that the portal would allow India’s police forces to seamlessly integrate with INTERPOL’s systems, thus facilitating efficient communication and quick resolution of international crime cases. Five main modules of BHARATPOL—Connect, INTERPOL Notices, References, Broadcast, and Resources—were presented as the technological enablers for the law enforcement agencies. Shah said that the Connect module would connect all Indian law enforcement agencies with INTERPOL’s National Central Bureau in New Delhi, enabling swift transmission of requests and real-time data sharing. The portal’s Broadcast module will enable the prompt dissemination of alerts and notices, while the Resources module will manage documents and capacity-building initiatives. Shah drove home the fact that this portal can much more effectively address crimes like narco trafficking, human trafficking, smuggling for arms, cybercrime, and cross-border terrorism.

He underlined real-time data sharing for effectively bringing fugitives to book, issuing Red Corner Notices, and fortifying extradition procedures. He also referred to the new criminal laws that have ‘Trial in Absentia’ provisions, whereby, despite the fugitive’s absence, this would help in tidying up the delivery of justice as it would be furthered by BHARATPOL.

The CBI, being the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, will lead the BHARATPOL portal implementation.