Amit Shah launches ‘Bharat Taxi’, first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform

NEW DELHI: Union Cooperation minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched ‘Bharat Taxi’, India’s first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, after a successful two-month pilot operation.



The service has been initially launched in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, and will be expanded across all states and Union Territories within two years.

The service, which is expected to compete with the likes of Uber and Ola, promises zero commission, no surge pricing, and complete transparency in payment.

According to the ministry, the launch of Bharat Taxi is a departure from the aggregator model, which has been known to exploit drivers by charging them high commissions and other charges. In the new model, the drivers, also known as ‘Sarathis’, are considered owners of the taxi and its earnings.

Addressing the gathering at the launch event, Shah said that the launch of Bharat Taxi is based on the ‘sahkar, not sarkar’ model, which is a way of promoting economic change through cooperation. He said that every Sarathi will own the taxi and its earnings, which is a revolutionary step similar to the success of the famous cooperative Amul.

Shah mentioned the vision of the platform to provide a comprehensive mobility solution that includes two-, three-, and four-wheeler vehicles. He also mentioned other initiatives such as “Sarathi Didi”, which aims to increase the safety, dignity, and engagement of women as drivers and riders. Bharat Taxi is expected to be launched across the country in a phased manner over the next three years.

Regarding payment, the fares will directly go from passengers to drivers’ bank accounts, cutting out the middlemen, waiting times, and mysterious deductions. There will be no booking charges or commission. The government will take 20 per cent of the revenue generated by the platform, and the rest will go to the drivers. Shah encouraged the Sarathis to maintain their professionalism and good manners.

Ministers of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar and Murlidhar Mohol, Cooperation secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani, and other senior officers were also present during the event, where the top six Sarathis were presented with personal accident and family health insurance policies worth Rs 5 lakh each.