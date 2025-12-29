Amit Shah inaugurates ‘Namotsav’ cultural programme in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation minister Amit Shah addressed the cultural show ‘Namotsav’ held in Ahmedabad, which is a large artistic display of the life and journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The show features the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through various artistic performances.

Inaugurating the event, Amit Shah stated, “Namotsav is a depiction of a leader’s life who, within 11 years, could inspire 140 crore Indians to make India the number one nation in this world in all respects by 2047. It can only happen if a person dedicates his whole life to a particular national objective, always works on experimenting to attain it, and then develops a huge team of people across this country who share this same dream. It’s this ideology of ours, to make such a huge team of people share our vision, which made us make Namotsav, a depiction of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life.”

He said, “When the Prime Minister clocks 75, people from India and other countries started suggesting that his unique life experience and his dreams should be presented in an inspirational format to the world. It is the outcome of all those attempts, and it shows how the life of Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the country, is an inspiration to people from all generations.”

“Namotsav is basically a term in Sanskrit meaning ‘storm of emotions’. It is the collective term used to describe various festivals of emotions, including the emotion of Mohotsav and the list of festivals of emotions.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah distributed the certificates of allocation of land to 205 members of the Nava Vanjar village in Ahmedabad on Sunday, describing the act as small but of great importance in order for displaced members of these families to be given a permanent sense of security and dignity.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present.

While addressing the rally, Amit Shah said that the previous governments used to shift the displaced persons temporarily but could not give them assurance about the land they will have in the future.