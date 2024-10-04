Amit Shah inaugurates multiple development projects in Gandhinagar

GANDHINAGAR: On the second day of his visit to Gujarat, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several key development projects in the Gandhinagar region.



The projects were launched under the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, reflecting the government’s continuous focus on urban development.

During the inauguration, Shah highlighted Gandhinagar’s significant transformation, a process that began under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he served as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Shah emphasised Gandhinagar’s development trajectory, now home to major institutions like GIFT City, metro connectivity, the National Forensic Sciences University, Rashtriya Raksha University, and India’s first 5-star hotel at a railway station. He lauded the contributions of both Prime Minister Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel towards making Gandhinagar a model of modern urban development.

Shah stressed that these new projects should be seen as part of a larger urban development strategy.

He recalled that since 2014, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, a comprehensive urban development policy has been implemented nationwide, allowing cities like Gandhinagar to evolve into Smart Cities.

The minister noted that before 2014, there were no significant projects or policies for urban development, and now cities across the country are benefiting from these reforms.