Amit Shah inaugurates Bio-CNG & fertiliser plant in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

GUJARAT: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Bio-CNG and fertiliser plant of Banas Dairy and laid a foundation stone to set up a 150-tonne milk powder facility in Banaskantha district. The function also witnessed the launch and dedication of various high-tech dairy infrastructure projects, including a protein plant and automated paneer unit. Shah said the efforts of women dairy farmers had helped Banas Dairy’s turnover touch Rs 24,000 crore, and their contribution has made the cooperative a model for the rest of the country. He highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision for White Revolution 2.0 backed by schemes like the National Gokul Mission, the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund, and the revamped National Dairy Plan and the National Animal Disease Control Programme. The minister said the new Bio-CNG initiative pioneered by Banas Dairy would set a benchmark in circular economy practices for cooperatives across India.

He underlined that waste from cows and buffaloes must be gainfully utilised for organic fertiliser, biogas and electricity to enhance the income of farmers by about 20 per cent in the coming years. Shah also said India must now focus on producing high-value dairy products with global demand, adding that a detailed list had been handed over to Amul for immediate action. He said that cooperative dairies will soon manufacture their own animal feed to ensure profits flow directly to women dairy members.