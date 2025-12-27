Amit Shah inaugurates Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the two-day Anti-Terrorism Conference–2025 in New Delhi on Friday. The conference was organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On the occasion, the Home minister also released NIA’s updated Crime Manual, the Organised Crime Network Database and the Lost, Looted and Recovered Weapons Database.

It was attended by Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Union Home Secretary, the Secretary (R&AW), the DG of NIA, senior police officers from states and union territories, central agency officials, and experts on law, forensics, and technology.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of zero tolerance against terrorism, the annual conference has emerged as an important platform to counter emerging threats.

He said that over the last three years, it has become an annual tradition whereby discussions result in actionable outcomes with the intent of strengthening a robust national anti-terrorism grid.

The home minister pointed out that the aim of the conference is not only to reassure the resolve of India on security, but the terrorist incidents that have taken place across India and the world will be analysed, the intelligence inputs assessed, and a correct recalibration of counter-terror strategy according to them will be done.

He said the nature of terrorism is rapidly changing with the use of advanced technology and stressed the need for anticipating the invisible threats the world would face in the future.

Explaining the newly initiated schemes, Shah said that the revised crime manual would standardise investigation and prosecution and asked states to ensure that its contents are studied in detail. He further went on to say that the organised crime network database would be very useful in taking on the syndicates that often graduate from extortion and ransom operations into terror-financing networks once their leaders flee abroad.

He called upon the states to dismantle such networks with the coordination of NIA, CBI and IB.