Amit Shah inaugurates 69th National Conference on 75th anniversary of ABVP

New Delhi: On the 75th anniversary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 69th National Conference in New Delhi.



Over 10,000 students from across India gathered for the four-day event at the ‘Indraprastha Nagar’ tent city in Burari.

ABVP announced its world-record-breaking membership of 50,65,264 students, solidifying its position as the largest student organisation globally.

The conference showcased events including the launch of the theme song ‘ABVP ABVP Rashtrabhakti’ and the unveiling of five books centered around national consciousness.

Commemorating the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation, the ‘Hindavi Swarajya Yatra’ covering 2,000 km culminated at this event after starting from Raigarh Fort, Maharashtra, on November 28th.

Students from across the length and breadth of India, stretching from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, attended the event.

Among them was Nibiang Sumer, a student specialising in Public Administration from Meghalaya.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Sumer expressed, ‘My support for ABVP isn’t solely due to my political beliefs. It stems from witnessing the student-driven nature of this organisation and the unwavering passion of its individuals. That’s precisely why I made the journey here, eager to witness the unfolding of this remarkable event.’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared his journey, stating, ‘I am an organic product of ABVP, starting my path of national reconstruction during the Rajkot ABVP National Conference. ABVP has been instrumental in significant movements, and I urge everyone to commit the next 25 years to Nation Building.’

A student from the Polytechnic College in Kerala shared

insights with Millennium Post, highlighting, ‘What sets ABVP apart from other student-led organisations is the emphasis they place on a national sentiment which motivated me to attend this event.’

ABVP National General Secretary, Yagyawalkya Shukla, emphasised the organization’s commitment to shaping Bharat’s youth through education and leadership, highlighting initiatives like ‘Mission Sahasi,’ providing self-defense training nationwide.