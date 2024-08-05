Amit Shah inaugurates 24x7 water supply project in Chandigarh

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, inaugurated the 24x7 water supply project in Manimajra, Chandigarh, under the Smart City Mission, on Sunday.



The project, completed at a cost of approximately Rs 75 crore, will benefit over one lakh residents by providing round-the-clock water supply through a new 22 km pipeline.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, the Union Home Secretary, and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau.

In his address, Amit Shah highlighted the project’s impact, emphasising the installation of smart meters and VFD pumps to ensure efficient water management and consistent pressure. He noted that the initiative includes two large reservoirs to guarantee 24-hour water availability.

The modern filtration plant will deliver filtered water continuously, improving the area’s water quality.

Shah underscored the historical significance of water facilities in Chandigarh and the necessity for modernisation due to population growth and ageing infrastructure.

He assured that residents, including those on higher floors, would have reliable water access without the need for water tankers.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts since 2014, Shah pointed out that Chandigarh was among the first cities selected for the Smart City Mission.