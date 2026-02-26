Amit Shah in Bihar on three-day visit; review of ‘demography change’ on agenda

Purnea/Kishanganj: Union Home minister Amit Shah arrived in Bihar on Wednesday for a three-day tour during which he is expected to attend several functions in the strategically located Seemanchal region, besides reviewing “demographic changes” in the area.



During the day, he chaired a meeting of the Land Ports Authority of India, a statutory body functioning under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which is responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining and managing border infrastructure.

After Shah reached Purnea airport, he was welcomed by senior BJP leaders like Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and state party president Sanjay Saraogi.

Photographs of the occasion were shared on the X handle of the “Office of Amit Shah” with the remark”Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Purnea for a three-day Bihar tour. He is likely to dedicate to the nation border outposts, lay foundation stones for projects of the Sashastra Seema Bal and attend meetings to review demographic change”.

From Purnea, Shah left in a helicopter for Kishanganj, the lone Bihar district with a Muslim majority population, where, according to the X post, he chaired a meeting of the Land Ports Authority of India.

Shah is also likely to hold a meeting with officials of the departments responsible for guarding the porous border with Nepal.

“The Union Home Minister is likely to brief officials on measures needed for putting a check on smuggling of drugs and circulation of counterfeit

currency along the Indo-Nepal border,” DGP Vinay Kumar had said on Tuesday.