Amit Shah holds ‘Sahkar Samvad’, unveils reforms in cooperative and dairy fields

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday conducted a ‘Sahkar Samvad’ with women from Gujarat’s cooperative sectors, Madhya Pradesh’s cooperative sectors, and Rajasthan’s cooperative sectors in Ahmedabad under the International Year of Cooperatives 2025. At the function, Shah announced a series of measures for improving cooperative institutions, the dairy industry, and natural farming.

Shah stated that the foundation stone of “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University has been laid in Anand in Tribhuvandas Patel’s name, who was the pioneer of India’s cooperative movement. He noted that even politically, the university’s name was justified in being given after Patel, whose legacy continues to empower 36 lakh women in Gujarat’s cooperative dairy movement.

Highlighting upcoming initiatives, Shah said cooperative dairies would soon focus on dung management, animal health, and organic manure production. Plans are underway to use cow dung for making biogas and organic fertilisers. These schemes, he said, would take shape in the next six months and benefit rural milk-producing families.

He called upon every milk cooperative society to place a portrait of Tribhuvandas Patel and make the members aware of his contribution towards rural prosperity. Shah further stated that what started in Anand with the formation of the National Dairy Development Board has now spread to 19 states.

He also said that PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies) have been associated with services like CSCs, micro ATMs, Har Ghar Nal, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras, asking members to create awareness about low-priced medicines at these centres.