Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gandhinagar LS seat

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a roadshow on Thursday morning in Sanand town of Gujarat’s Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.



Shah, while standing on a specially-designed vehicle, greeted the people and BJP workers who gathered in large numbers on the route - from the APMC Chowk to Nalsarovar Chowk.

Ahead of the roadshow in Sanand, Shah in a post on X said, “Today I will appeal to my brothers and sisters of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency to make BJP victorious and give their blessings to Modi ji so that he becomes Prime Minister once again to make the country No. 1 in every sector and to make Gandhinagar one of the most developed Lok Sabha constituencies in the country.”

The senior BJP leader, who is seeking re-election from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for a second term, will file his nomination papers on Friday, state party spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said.